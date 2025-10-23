4 die as SUV falls into gorge on way to Mirik

Four people lost their lives and at least 15 others were injured after an SUV fell into a gorge at Naldara in the Mirik subdivision of Darjeeling district on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle was en route to Mirik from Kakarvitta, a town in Nepal near the Indian border.

People of the area, along with the personnel from Mirik police station, rushed to the remote accident site to carry out rescue operations.

Due to the narrow and hilly terrain, it took time for rescuers to reach the scene and transport the injured to medical facilities.

Four persons — two men and two women — lost their lives.

The deceased are Sajani Chhetri, 36, Wancheng Tamang, 26, Binita Tamang, 40, and Dhan Bahadur Katwal, age unknown as of now.

“Two male and two female passengers died in the accident after the Mirik-bound vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge at Naldara. The injured were initially treated at the block primary health centre in Mirik, at the Naxalbari rural hospital, and in Panighata. Those with serious injuries were later referred to the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH),” said Arun Sigchi, an executive member of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), who visited the accident site.

According to sources, the accident occurred while the SUV was negotiating a bend on an alternative hilly route.

This detour was necessary as direct connectivity between Siliguri and Mirik snapped due to the collapse of a bridge over the Balason river at Dudhia on October 5 following heavy rainfall.

“The SUV was climbing uphill at Naldara, which is around 10 kilometres from Mirik, when it came across another vehicle descending from the opposite direction. It appears the driver attempted to reverse to give way, but lost control and the vehicle fell into the gorge,” a source said.

Given the remoteness of the area and the difficult road conditions, rescue efforts were delayed.

Nevertheless, the injured were evacuated and provided with medical care. The bodies were also recovered from the site.

“A help desk has also been set up at NBMCH to assist the families of the victims,” the GTA representative added.