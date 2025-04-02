Toy train runs over girl, protests rock Kurseong railway station, adjoining areas

Protests rocked the Kurseong railway station and the adjoining areas on Tuesday when hundreds of residents hit the streets after a girl was knocked down by a Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) toy train.

Roshni Rai, 15, from the Makaibari tea estate, was crossing the road in Kurseong town with earphones plugged in. "She could not hear the whistle of the New Jalpaiguri-bound train, which knocked her down," said a source.

The DHR tracks run parallel to the road.

Local people first rushed Roshni to the subdivisional hospital in Kurseong and later to a private nursing home in Siliguri, where she succumbed to her injuries late in the evening.

The Kurseong residents became agitated and launched a sit-in demonstration at the railway station on Tuesday morning.

DHR director Rishav Choudhury, officials of the subdivisional administration and police and representatives of the local civic body went to the spot. The officials and the demonstrators held a meeting and discussed what steps could be taken together to avert such mishaps in the future.

“A joint initiative will be taken with the subdivisional administration, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and all stakeholders to avert such accidents in the future. At the same time, we will extend all possible support and guidance to the deceased’s family so that they can settle their claim through the railway claims tribunal,” the DHR director said.

The regular passenger service of the mountain railway between Darjeeling and New Jalpaiguri remained suspended on Tuesday because of the protests. The joy rides between Darjeeling and Ghoom were normal.

GTA chief executive Anit Thapa also met the agitators. He handed over ₹1 lakh from his personal funds to the girl’s family and spoke to the officials of the railways and the administration.

“I spoke to the railway officials. We will extend all necessary assistance to the deceased girl’s family,” he said.

Following his assurance, the agitation, which started around 7am, was withdrawn around 12.30pm.