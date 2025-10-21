Tourism official flags NH10 closures disrupting Sikkim’s peak season traffic

A senior official of the state tourism and civil aviation department of Sikkim sent a letter to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) that maintains NH10, which connects the mountain state with the rest of the country, expressing concern over the frequent intermittent closure of the road.

C.S. Rao, the additional chief secretary of the department, has mentioned in his letter that periodic closure of different stretches of the highway, even for minor works, is impacting the tourism industry in Sikkim and also causing inconvenience to residents of the state who regularly use the highway.

“It is with concern that we note an increase in both the frequency and duration in road blockages/closure along NH10 over the past year. These closures are often imposed even for small works and without prior intimation, making it extremely difficult for the movement of Sikkim’s people and tourism sector, which is highly dependent on the smooth functioning of this crucial highway, to plan and operate efficiently,” Rao wrote in the letter.

Over the past few months, NHIDCL has repeatedly closed down certain stretches of the highway, following landslides and for repair. Vehicles bound for Kalimpong from Sikkim and vice-versa, had to take alternative routes, which meant covering almost double the distance from Siliguri, vis-à-vis the distance to these places along NH10.

“Tourists and other passengers had to shell out extra money as the vehicles traveled additional distance and had to spend more on fuel,” said a transporter based in Siliguri.

In the letter the senior official sent last Friday, he underscored that such closures during the peak tourist season have impacted tourists as well as the livelihood of tourism stakeholders.

“He has mentioned that NHIDCL should avoid closure of the highway during peak tourist season. If such a closure is unavoidable, it should not be done for a whole day but for some time. Also, the tourism stakeholders should be informed well in advance so that they can help tourists plan their itineraries accordingly,” said a source.

In case of closure, Rao has also asked for proper marking and signage at the diversions, deployment of traffic personnel, and public announcements so that people do not get perplexed with the routes.

“The additional chief secretary also mentioned that NHIDCL should come up with a digital platform or mobile app on road status, traffic updates, diversions, and estimated timelines for restoration of the route in case of a closure. This will immensely help locals, tourists, and stakeholders of the tourism industry,” the source added.

Those associated with the tourism sector have welcomed the move. “A real-time information sharing system on NH10 should be in place for the interest of locals as well as for the tourism industry. On many occasions, last-minute changes in itineraries have to be made, which leaves tourists inconvenienced. This can be avoided if such a system is in place,” said Samrat Sanyal, general secretary, Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism

Development Network.