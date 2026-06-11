Tourism and forest back with north ministers as Adhikari assigns key portfolios

Suvendu Adhikari has distributed important portfolios to ministers from north Bengal, where the BJP bagged 40 of 54 Assembly seats.

Ten MLAs from the region were inducted into the Suvendu ministry.

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Dipak Barman, a BJP veteran and a two-time MLA from Falakata in Alipurduar, was given the charge of three departments — school education, housing and MSME & textiles.

“The future of a generation depends on education. I will work towards ensuring transparency in the department. Priority will be given to improving school infrastructure, proper recruitment of teachers and the development of education in rural areas. Many meritorious students are unable to pursue higher studies because of poverty. Education must remain free from corruption,” Barman, who had served as the headmaster of a state-aided school, said on Wednesday.

“I will also work hard for the development of the MSME sector in north Bengal and the state as a whole,” he added.

Shankar Ghosh, also a two-time MLA from Siliguri and a former chief whip of the BJP in the Assembly, is the new tourism minister.

“I will consult with experts of the tourism industry to develop the sector across Bengal, which has unique features that range from high ridge mountains and lush green forests to sea shores. Instead of individual opinion, I would prefer to act on collective opinion for the prosperity of the industry and try to

make Bengal a global tourist destination,” he said on the sidelines of a programme in Siliguri.

From Siliguri, Ghosh is the second minister to handle tourism, a sector which has constantly gained importance as Bengal is witnessing a steady inflow of domestic and foreign tourists, leading to the generation of new employment opportunities.

Along with tourism, he will also handle the department of Parliamentary affairs.

Gautam Deb, who is also from the city, had been the tourism minister from 2016 to 2021 in the second Mamata Banerjee government.

As the portfolios were distributed on Wednesday, the forest department went to a north Bengal MLA — Manoj Oraon of Kumargram — after 15 years.

During the Trinamool government, ministers who were in charge of the forest department were MLAs elected from the south of the state.

“When the Left Front was in power, the forest minister was chosen from among the MLAs of north Bengal. This time, the BJP government chose an MLA from the region as the forest minister,” said a political observer.

Oraon, who will also look after the environment department, has said forests are not only natural resources but also a vital source of livelihood for many people. “I aim to maintain a balance between tourism, forest conservation and the development of local communities...,” he said.

Nisith Pramanik, who was assigned the departments of north Bengal development and sports and youth affairs, will look after water resources investigation and development.

Indranil Khan, a minister of state with independent charge, is the new sports and youth affairs minister.

Malati Rava Roy, who was elected from Tufanganj in Cooch Behar and was sworn in as MoS with independent charge, was given many departments.