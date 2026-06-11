Key roles for RSS favourites in government: Education portfolios for Jagannath and Dipak

The allocation of portfolios for Bengal ministers on Wednesday highlighted the prominence given to those with an RSS background, and the responsibilities assigned to them assumed significance in efforts to revive the "state's lost glory" in various sectors.

While Jagannath Chattopadhyay and Dipak Barman have been entrusted with overseeing higher education and school education, respectively, Doodh Kumar Mondal has been tasked with revitalising the agriculture sector and improving farmers' welfare.

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Sangh veteran Gouri Sankar Ghosh has been assigned charge of backward class welfare, mass education and libraries, which are also linked to efforts to revive Bengal's education system and boost the poor and underprivileged section of the society.

A source said the education system suffered setbacks ranging from a decline in educational standards to corruption in recruitment during the 15 years of the Trinamool Congress regime over several faulty policies, including distancing from the Narendra Modi government.

"Reviving the education system, which has faced several setbacks since the Left Front era, is one of the major concerns of the RSS in restoring Bengal's lost glory. Bengal once led not only the country but also made a mark globally. Therefore, the two education ministers will devote themselves to reviving both school and higher education," said a senior RSS functionary.

After taking charge of the higher education department, Chattopadhyay outlined the new government's vision during a detailed press conference.

"Bengal was once known as the Dhruvatara (Pole Star) of education. However, we have fallen behind over the past few decades. The department was the worst affected during the 15 years of the TMC regime. The aim of our government is to create an education system rooted in the spirit of nationalism and fully aligned with the Centre's education policy," Chattopadhyay told reporters.

He added that, apart from financial corruption, malpractice had also affected the quality and other aspects of higher education, which would now be reformed to ensure that Bengal once again led the country in the field.

While Chattopadhyay will lead the higher education sector, another RSS veteran from north Bengal, Barman, a teacher, will spearhead efforts to revive school education.

During the Mamata Banerjee regime, the education sector was hit by a series of allegations involving high-handedness by Trinamool leaders, corruption in recruitment, a decline in educational standards in schools and colleges, increasing criminal activities on campuses, and the deterioration of student-teacher relationships because of political interference.

After the BJP came to power with a sweeping majority, RSS functionaries envisioned changes not only in education but also in the state's social and cultural environment, particularly among the youth.

They believe that many young people had become instruments of political patronage, extortion and corruption under the previous regime, leading to the erosion of social values. The RSS hopes to create a more constructive environment for young people and involve them in activities that enhance culture, productivity and livelihoods in the state.

The youth services and sports department has been entrusted to another minister with a Sangh background, Indranil Khan. He is, however, is a minister of state with independent charge.

"What we witnessed during the TMC regime was deeply alarming. Many young people were distanced from creative pursuits and became involved in corruption and drug addiction because they were used by political leaders for their own benefit. We hope the new BJP government will take concrete steps to restore the cultural fabric of society," an RSS source said.

This is one reason why Khan has been given charge of the youth services and sports department, to guide young people towards constructive activities, instead of allowing old wrong practices to continue.

Khan has also been given the charge of consumer affairs.

Gouri Sankar Ghosh has been assigned the backward class welfare portfolio to support poorer sections of society, who were among the most affected during previous governments. The RSS also aims to connect students, ordinary citizens and school dropouts through educational initiatives.

Ghosh, who has additionally been entrusted with the mass education and library departments, is expected to play a significant role in this effort.

Doodh Kumar Mondal, who comes from a farmer's family and has long been associated with the Sangh Parivar and the RSS, has been assigned responsibility for farmers' welfare and the development of the agriculture sector, which forms the backbone of the rural economy.

He will be assisted by Kalyan Chakraborty, a professor of agriculture, who will head multiple departments, including food processing and horticulture.

Another RSS swayamsevak, Ajay Kumar Poddar, has been assigned important departments like PHE and PWD.