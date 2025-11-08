TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee forms teams to reach out to families of SIR-linked deaths in Bengal

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has constituted teams of party leaders to reach out to the families of those who allegedly died due to anxiety linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a party functionary said on Saturday.

The functionary said the team members have been assigned to visit the affected families from Friday and extend “all possible support” as directed by Banerjee.

“These leaders will personally meet the families of individuals who reportedly lost their lives, either by suicide or due to stress and anxiety triggered by SIR-related issues. They will maintain regular contact with these families and extend help in every manner as directed by the national general secretary,” a TMC leader said.

According to the leader, the outreach initiative is intended to ensure that the bereaved families receive both emotional and logistical support.

The TMC has alleged that the panic created by the SIR process introduced by the Election Commission pushed several people into distress, while the BJP has dismissed the accusation as politically motivated.