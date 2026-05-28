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regular-article-logo Thursday, 28 May 2026

TMC MP Sougata Roy heckled outside police station, eggs hurled at car

Roy claimed that the protest was politically motivated and alleged that BJP workers were behind the demonstration

PTI Published 28.05.26, 03:47 PM
Sougata Roy

Sougata Roy Library picture.

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy faced protests and egg-throwing outside a police station in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, triggering a fresh political confrontation between the ruling TMC and the BJP ahead of the state’s civic battles.

The 78-year-old Dum Dum MP had visited the Nimta police station to submit a deputation alleging attacks on TMC councillors in several areas of Nimta and North Dum Dum.

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As Roy was leaving the police station, a group of protesters surrounded his vehicle, shouted slogans calling him a “thief”, and allegedly hurled eggs at his car. Police personnel deployed outside the station stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating further.

Roy blamed BJP supporters for the protest and termed the incident politically motivated.

"BJP supporters gathered there and created a disturbance when I was coming out of the police station. They shouted slogans and hurled eggs at my car. This kind of politics is unfortunate," he told reporters.

The BJP denied any organisational role in the demonstration, claiming local residents were venting anger over alleged corruption under the TMC government.

"People are frustrated over corruption and have spontaneously protested. It has nothing to do with the BJP as a political party," a BJP leader of the area said.

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Sougata Roy Trinamul Congress (TMC) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
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