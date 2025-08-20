'TMC link' to Jhargram gun threat, Malda firing

Two separate incidents on Monday involving guns in Jhargram and Malda districts have hinted that a section of Trinamool workers possess illegal firearms.

In Jhargram, a student grabbed an illegal firearm of his father, allegedly a local Trinamool worker, in a bid to attack his teacher who had recently rebuked him over studies. In Malda, a Class XII student was allegedly shot at by a Trinamool youth worker.

In the Jhargram case, sources said that the student got hold of his father’s gun and went to the school to “teach a lesson” to the teacher. When he was dissuaded by other students from pursuing his revenge agenda, he left the school and walked towards the teacher’s house, but was intercepted by some people.

In due course, the police recovered the gun. The boy was produced before the juvenile justice board of the district on Tuesday and sent to a state-run home for boys.

“It was a 9mm pistol, loaded with two rounds of bullets. The boy admitted it was his father’s pistol. The father has gone into hiding as the firearm was illegal. We are in search of him,” said a senior police officer.

Jhargram BJP alleged that the boy’s father was a local Trinamool leader.

“He is a Trinamool leader with an illegal firearm. Trinamool cannot evade its responsibility,” said Debasish Kundu, a vice-president of the BJP in Jhargram.

Dulal Murmu, the district Trinamool president, said they need to inquire whether the boy’s father was associated with the party.

“It is an undesirable incident. I was surprised to learn that the boy carried a gun to his school. The police are taking necessary steps,” said Murmu.

In Malda, Abdul Sahid, 18, a student of the Bangitola High School in Panchanandapur, was reportedly shot at by Nasiruddin Ahmed aka Raj, late on Monday evening.

During primary investigation, the police found that Abdul and Nasiruddin had a fight over a cellphone-related issue, which resulted in the firing that injured the student.

“We came to know that my son suffered a bullet injury on his right chest around 8.30pm. He was initially treated at the rural hospital in Bangitola and later referred to Malda Medical College & Hospital. Late at night, as his condition deteriorated, he was referred to Calcutta’s SSKM hospital,” said Tahir Sheikh, Sahid’s father. “My son is fighting for his life.”

A team from Mothabari police station has initiated a probe. Ahmed is absconding but cops have recovered the firearm used ininjuring Abdul.

District BJP leaders alleged that Nasiruddin had a criminal background, but no steps were taken against him as he was close to Tahidur Sheikh, the Trinamool youth president of Kaliachak-II block.

Tahidur could not be contacted. Calls made to him went unanswered.

Sabina Yeasmin, a minister of state and the Mothabari MLA, said Nasiruddin would not be spared. “Like several others, he (Nasiruddin) participated in our political programmes as our party is in power. That does not mean that he will be spared. The law will take its course,” she said.