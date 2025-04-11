TMC leader's home set afire, finger at rival faction in party

The house of a local Trinamul leader was set on fire in Malda's Mojampur area under Kaliachak police station limits on Wednesday night.

TMC leader Tarek Ali Biswas's family members alleged that those who were behind the incident were also from the party. His sister filed a complaint with the police on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said Biswas's wife, Taslima Khatun, was the former head of Kaliachak-I panchayat samiti. Khatun died a few months back.

Biswas had an old rivalry with another TMC faction, sources said.

Ehesnara Bibi, Biswas’s elder sister, who lodged the police complaint, said that in connection with an old rift, a group of around 12 persons entered and torched the house last night.

“They had plans to burn my brother alive, but somehow he escaped. Those who tried to kill my brother are all Trinamool activists,” she claimed.

The police have registered a case. Investigations have started.

The incident has again brought to the surface factional feuds simmering in the Kaliachak TMC.

In January this year, there was an attack on Bokul Sheikh, another TMC leader of Mojampur. He got injured in the attack, while a party worker died.