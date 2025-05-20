Titagarh blast: Trinamul councillor, aides arrested over explosives found in flat

Police arrested a Trinamool Congress councillor of Titagarh municipality and his two close aides for their alleged involvement in stockpiling explosives at a residential flat in the Bashbagan area of the town after a blast occurred at the house in the early hours of Monday.

Although no injuries were reported, the explosion caused a portion of the washroom wall to collapse, with debris falling onto a shanty on the ground below.

According to the police, the flat where the explosion took place was under the possession of arrested councillor Md Riyajuddin alias Arman Mondal, 48, who represents ward 4 of the municipality. The other two arrested men were Arshad Khan, 38, and Md Sharuq, 32, both reportedly Trinamool activists.

The police said the blast occurred inside the washroom of the flat located on the fifth floor of the Swami Vivekananda Apartment on SS Path. Preliminary investigations suggest explosive materials were stored inside the washroom. The flat had allegedly been occupied forcibly by the councillor since the parliamentary elections last year.

Anil Gupta, the promoter of the building, alleged that Mondal had neither paid rent nor returned the keys to the flat.

“Despite repeated requests, the councillor neither vacated the flat nor handed over the key to me,” Gupta said.

Police sources confirmed that explosive materials were found in the flat’s toilet.

While BJP MP Arjun Singh accused the Trinamool councillor of stockpiling explosives, Mondal said he was being falsely implicated.

“The flat was kept open because children used to play there. It is unclear how the explosion occurred. This appears to be a conspiracy to frame me,” Mondal told reporters.

The flat was vacant at the time of the explosion.

The police have cordoned off the area and noted the presence of items like a carrom board on the premises.

The blast was loud enough to create a shockwave and send up thick black smoke.

An officer of Titagarh police said a forensic examination of the site would be conducted to determine the nature and source of the explosive materials.

A statement from the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate confirmed that a forensic team will inspect the blast site.

The three arrested individuals will be produced before the additional chief judicial magistrate in Barrackpore on Tuesday.