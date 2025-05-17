Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall forecast for Bengal: IMD issues warnings from May 17 to 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a detailed weather forecast warning of enhanced thunderstorm activity accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rainfall across various districts of West Bengal over the next five days, from May 17 to May 21.

A trough extends from the cyclonic circulation over northwest Uttar Pradesh to East Bangladesh, cutting across east Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Coupled with favourable wind patterns and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, this synoptic situation is likely to trigger unstable weather conditions across both South and North Bengal.

May 17

In South Bengal, thunderstorms with gusty wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain are very likely to occur at one or two places in Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts.

The rest of the districts in South Bengal may experience similar activity, though with slightly lower wind speeds of 40–50 kmph.

In North Bengal, thunderstorms with gusty wind speeds of 50–60 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain are likely over North Dinajpur and Malda districts.

Heavy rainfall measuring between 7 to 11 cm is expected over Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Additionally, districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar may also witness thunderstorms with gusty winds at 40–50 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar on the same day.

May 18

Thunderstorms with gusty wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain are expected over Nadia, Murshidabad, West Burdwan, Birbhum and North 24 Parganas districts in South Bengal.

East Burdwan is likely to experience heavy rainfall ranging between 7 and 11 cm.

The rest of South Bengal may experience thunderstorm activity with lower wind speeds of 30–40 kmph.

In North Bengal, similar thunderstorm activity with gusty winds of 40–50 kmph and heavy rainfall is anticipated across all districts, particularly in Malda and North Dinajpur.

Other districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and South Dinajpur may experience slightly reduced wind speeds of 30–40 kmph alongside light to moderate rain and lightning.

May 19

Thunderstorms with gusty winds at speeds of 30–40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely over East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts in South Bengal.

All districts in North Bengal are likely to receive similar weather conditions with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

Heavy rainfall of 7–11 cm is particularly expected in Alipurduar and Coochbehar districts.

May 20

Thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain are expected over East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas in South Bengal.

In North Bengal, all districts are likely to experience thunderstorm activity with similar wind speeds, lightning and light to moderate rainfall.

Heavy rainfall measuring between 7 and 11 cm is likely over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Coochbehar.

May 21

Thunderstorm activity with gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely over North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram and Purulia districts in South Bengal.

In North Bengal, heavy rainfall of 7–11 cm is likely to occur at one or two places over the Darjeeling district.

Possible impact and suggested actions

The IMD has warned of potential damage to standing crops, vegetables and horticulture due to thunderstorm activity and heavy rainfall.

There is also a high risk of lightning strikes, particularly in open fields, along with the possibility of damage to loose or unsecured structures.

Urban areas may experience traffic disruptions and landslides are a concern in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Residents are advised to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms and avoid standing under trees or near electric poles.

Contact with water bodies should also be avoided. Authorities may regulate traffic as necessary during periods of intense weather activity.