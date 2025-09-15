Three siblings, children of migrant worker at Murshidabad die in sleep as home catches fire

Three siblings, children of a migrant labourer, were charred to death in their sleep when their house caught fire in the early hours of Sunday in Benitala village of Ranitala, Murshidabad.

The victims are twin brothers Adil Ali, 9, and Sahil Ali, 9, both studying in Class III at a local primary school, and their younger sister Sajida Khatun, 7, a Class I student.

Police have begun an investigation.

However, the actual cause of the fire remained undetermined as of Sunday evening.

Their mother, Saima Bibi, who was sleeping with them in the house, miraculously survived the blaze.

Their father, Sayan Ali, was away in Calcutta, where he works.

Sources said Saima Bibi woke up suddenly after noticing the fire and ran out, seeking help from neighbours.

However, she reportedly did not attempt to rescue the children, who perished in the fire before neighbours arrived and managed to extinguish it.

Neighbour Nazrul Islam said: “It was about 12.45am when Saima Bibi came running to us screaming, seeking help to save her children from the fire. We rushed to her house and saw that the fire had engulfed the entire structure. At that time, there was no way to enter the house to rescue anyone.”

Sources revealed that the family had lost their previous house about 10 years ago because of riverine erosion.

Afterward, Sayan rebuilt the home, raising the walls up to the lintel level, while the remaining structure was made of jute sticks with a corrugated sheet serving as the roof.

An initial probe indicated that a short circuit likely ignited the jute sticks, causing the fire to spread rapidly and consume the house, resulting in the deaths of the children, a police officer said.

On learning of the tragedy, Bhagabangola MLA Reyat Hossain Sarkar reached

the spot.

He said: “It is a very tragic incident. We are with this family and extend all possible support.”

Additional superintendent of police (Lalbagh) Raspreet Singh said: “Three children died in a tragic fire in Ranitala police station area around midnight. The police have started an investigation. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The father of the deceased children works outside and has been informed.”

Additional SP Singh added: “There has been no complaint of any foul play. The police have started an unnatural death case and investigation. We have not yet reached a final conclusion as to the cause of the fire.”