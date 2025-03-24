Three on bike die in crash

Three young men lost their lives in a tragic road accident on Sunday morning at 18th Mile along the National Highway-12 in Malda district.

The victims, who were on a motorcycle without helmets, collided head-on with a truck approaching from the opposite direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

All three — Sabir Alam, 24, Ramjan Sheikh, 19, and Sadikatul Islam, 20 — died on the spot.

According to sources from Baishnabnagar police station, the deceased were all residents of Natunpur village under the Mothabari police station limits.

A police official said: “Sabir had been working as a migrant labourer in Kerala and had just returned home. He arrived at Farakka station by train on Sunday morning, where Ramjan and Sadikatul had gone to receive him on a motorbike. The accident occurred while they were on their way back to their village.”

Residents said Sabir had come home for the upcoming Eid.

The police have seized the motorbike involved in the accident. The truck driver fled with the vehicle.

Efforts are on to trace him, police sources said.