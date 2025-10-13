Durgapur medical college gangrape: Three arrested, friend detained for questioning

Police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of a medical student of IQ City Medical College and Hospital in Durgapur.

The friend of the survivor, who was with her when she was dragged by a group of youths to a nearby forest and gang-raped, was detained by the police for questioning but not arrested.

“The investigation is advancing in the proper direction. We have received several clues. However, we can not reveal them right now for the sake of the investigation,” said Abhishek Gupta, the deputy commissioner (East) of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

A police source said that according to the findings of the investigation, two more persons were involved in the rape, but were absconding.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday afternoon said that three persons had been arrested following the statement of the victim, and police were conducting searches to arrest the remaining accused involved in the incident.

“Police have been continuing search operations, and no one involved in the incident will be spared. We have a zero tolerance policy (on crime against women),” said Mamata at Calcutta Airport before leaving for north Bengal.

Police sources said the three arrested persons were identified as Sekh Reazuddin, 31, Firdos Sekh, 23, and Apu Bauri, 21.

All three are residents of the Bijra area, located close to the private medical college and hospital.

Though the police arrested three accused in the gang rape incident, multiple questions have been raised about the investigation and police action.

A source pointed out that despite the victim’s father lodging a complaint naming the girl’s friend — in whose company she was when she was allegedly snatched and gang raped — the police had not yet arrested him.

“The girl’s father has raised questions about the role of the victim’s friend. Why did the friend not inform medical college authorities or the police after the girl was dragged into the forest? These questions remain unanswered, and the police have yet to arrest him,” said a source.

However, a police officer, on condition of anonymity, said that the three accused had been taken into custody for 10 days and that the friend of the girl would be arrested if his involvement was established after being interrogated alongside the arrested persons.

DC (East) Gupta, however, did not respond to specific questions regarding why the friend had not yet been arrested.

The friend had claimed to the police that he visited the spot after the rape, rescued the bloodied girl from the forest area, and took her directly to the hospital.

However, the medical college authorities, in their earlier statement, said that the girl went to the hostel first and was later taken to the hospital.

However, the medical college authorities did not make any fresh comment on Sunday, especially after questions over their role were also raised by a section of officials.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee also pointed out the responsibility of the private medical college regarding the safety of its students, particularly girls.

Officers said the student was allegedly dragged to a deserted spot, where she was robbed of her mobile phone and cash and raped by at least four to five men.

The victim and her friend eventually returned to the campus at 9.29pm, and the woman entered the women’s hostel at 9.31pm. Her friends later learned that she “endured an assault.”

“There are many contradictory statements that need to be clarified to determine the role of the friend and college authorities,” said a police source.

36-hour delay

The alleged gang rape took place on Friday night. However, police took around 36 hours to restrict entry to the crime scene when on Sunday morning they cordoned off the area.

“The police usually demarcate and cordons off a crime scene soon after any crime takes place. Taking over 36 hours is unusual,” said a police officer not related with the investigation on the condition of anonymity.

A team from the State Forensic Science Laboratory reached the crime spot on Sunday morning and collected evidence.

The police have also conducted the survivor’s medical examination.

Her statement has also been recorded before a deputy magistrate at the Durgapur court.

A source said that a team from the Odisha State Commission for Women (OSCW) is likely to visit Durgapur soon to meet the victim, who came here to study from Odisha.

Sovana Mohanty, the chairperson of OSCW, informed that they are planning to visit Bengal to check on the survivor’s health and gather details about the ongoing investigation as soon as possible.