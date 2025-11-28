Indian Army gifts Sikkim youth specialised high-altitude adventure tourism kits

The Indian army recently extended support to the local community of Yumthang valley in the upper reaches of north Sikkim by providing specialised high-altitude adventure equipment to boost community-led tourism.

The equipment includes camping gear, climbing essentials, safety kits, cooking sets and other basic high-altitude support equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This assistance will help villagers establish structured adventure camps to accommodate tourists visiting the valley. Every day, 20 to 25 tourists visit the valley. With these new resources, local youths can offer guided trekking, camping and basic adventure activities in a safer and more organised manner,” said

a source.

Located at an elevation of 11,800 feet above sea level and around 150 kilometres from Gangtok, Yumthang Valley, situated in Mangan in north Sikkim is a prime destination for nature lovers and trekkers visiting the region.

A scenic valley, it is known for floral landscapes as different species of rhododendrons can be seen in the valley.

The rhododendron is the state tree of Sikkim.

It also offers a panoramic view of the snow-capped Himalayan peaks and has a number of natural hot springs.

“The nearest village is Lachung, which is also a popular destination, and tourists usually make a day trip to the valley. But some of them want to spend one or two nights in the valley and get into adventure activities. For them, the equipment will be of immense help,” said a hotelier who runs accommodations in Lachung.

Pema Dorjee, the Pipon of Lachung Dzumsa (a traditional self-governance body), also appreciated the initiative.

“This support allows our youth to organise adventure activities in a structured way and welcome more visitors with confidence. It strengthens our ability to manage tourism responsibly while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities,” he said.

Senior army officials also said that the initiative enhances local capability and promotes responsible tourism, thereby contributing to economic growth in one of Sikkim’s most picturesque high-altitude regions.

“The effort also aligns with the Indian army’s broader outreach initiatives in north Sikkim, including ‘Ranbhoomi Darshan’ (warfront tourism), which aims to promote border-area tourism and improve community engagement,” said an official.