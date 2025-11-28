Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb defends state's decision of Mahakal temple construction

Mayor Gautam Deb on Thursday defended the state's decision to build a Mahakal temple on the outskirts of Siliguri as promoting tourism, countering CPM veteran Asok Bhattacharya who said jobs should be prioritised over temples.

“Bengal is considered a hub of cultural and religious tourism. The government’s decision to build the Mahakal temple near Siliguri will promote the area’s cultural and religious identity,” Deb told the media.

Last month, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced the construction of the temple on a vacant land in Matigara, on the northwestern outskirts of the city. On Monday, the state cabinet approved the proposal for the temple.

In response, Bhattacharya, a former Bengal minister and MLA, argued on Wednesday that the state government should prioritise the creation of jobs over building temples. “The land concerned was earmarked for an IT Park. But now, a temple will be built there,” he had said.

Bhattacharya's remarks made Deb claim that the Trinamool Congress-led government accorded significant importance to tourism by declaring it an industry, which now generates the second-highest number of jobs in Bengal after IT.

“The state government has recognised tourism as an industry," said the mayor.

“Tourism creates direct and indirect employment, and it is something the Left government ignored. Tourism is now one of the biggest sources of jobs here after the IT sector. Once the temple is developed on the 17-acre plot, it will give a major boost to tourism in the region,” said the mayor.

In course of the news conference, Deb highlighted government initiatives such as homestay tourism, improved infrastructure in north Bengal and various efforts in the tea sector, including increasing the daily wages of workers from ₹67 in 2011 to ₹250 now.

Bhattacharya had also alleged that the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA), which functions under the state urban development and municipal affairs department, had been sidelined in major development projects in favour of bodies like WBHIDCO.

In reply, Deb said: “WBHIDCO is well-known for executing major development projects. New Town and Rajarhat were developed under its expertise. The government has every right to select the best agency for its projects.”