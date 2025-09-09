Three arrested after firing shots ‘for fun’ from car near police hub near Barrackpore

Three youths were arrested after they fired a gun on BT Road at Barrackpore in Calcutta early on Monday.

One of the three, a law student, allegedly fired three rounds in the air “for fun”, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in Latbagan, where there is a police training school and the offices of several senior police officers.

“We received information from security guards posted outside BN Bose Hospital in Barrackpore that bullets were fired from a moving car near Latbagan. A mobile police team on night patrol intercepted the vehicle,” said a senior officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Mohammad Arman Ansari, 27, Shahbaz Ansari, 25, and Biswajit Tiwari, 24, are residents of Khardah. Ansari studies at a law college in Barasat.

A 7mm pistol with two live rounds and an empty cartridge were seized from

their possession.

The trio were produced in a court in Barrackpore later. They were remanded to eight days in police custody.

“We are trying to find out how the three procured a 7mm pistol,” the officer said. “Shahbaz has a criminal past,” he added.