regular-article-logo Tuesday, 09 September 2025

Three arrested after firing shots ‘for fun’ from car near police hub near Barrackpore

Law student among trio held for opening fire outside Barrackpore police hub; 7mm pistol seized, probe on how weapon was procured

Kinsuk Basu Published 09.09.25, 06:41 AM
Representational Image File

Three youths were arrested after they fired a gun on BT Road at Barrackpore in Calcutta early on Monday.

One of the three, a law student, allegedly fired three rounds in the air “for fun”, police said.

The incident occurred in Latbagan, where there is a police training school and the offices of several senior police officers.

“We received information from security guards posted outside BN Bose Hospital in Barrackpore that bullets were fired from a moving car near Latbagan. A mobile police team on night patrol intercepted the vehicle,” said a senior officer of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Mohammad Arman Ansari, 27, Shahbaz Ansari, 25, and Biswajit Tiwari, 24, are residents of Khardah. Ansari studies at a law college in Barasat.

A 7mm pistol with two live rounds and an empty cartridge were seized from
their possession.

The trio were produced in a court in Barrackpore later. They were remanded to eight days in police custody.

“We are trying to find out how the three procured a 7mm pistol,” the officer said. “Shahbaz has a criminal past,” he added.

