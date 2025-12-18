'People mute victims of Mamata, Modi politics': CPM rally ends with learnings

The CPM's Bangla Bacho Yatra, covering 19 days and over 1,000km, ended in a rally in Belgharia on Wednesday.

CPM leaders said that during the rally, they realised that a large section of Bengal's populace, especially youths and those from economically weaker sections, were "victims" of the Mamata Banerjee government's "corruption, misgovernance, and shrinking livelihood opportunities", a situation worsened by Narendra Modi government's "divisive politics" and "anti-people policies".

ADVERTISEMENT

Party leaders said the statewide outreach initiative had helped bring these concerns into public focus, especially among people who, they claimed, had gradually become mum.

Dhrubajyoti Chakraborty, who helms the DYFI in Bengal and is a CPM state committee, said: “An unusual political vacuum has been created in Bengal. People suffer from an identity crisis because of lack of jobs and proper administrative policies at state and central levels. It appears that the BJP and the Trinamool have no agenda beyond issues like SIR. We have brought before the people issues affecting their lives, liberties, livelihoods and identity. People are aware but silent. We tried to instil courage and confidence in them.”

The CPM’s 19-day outreach began on November 29 in Cooch Behar.

The party, with no representation in the Assembly, believed the encouraging response received from people during the yatra, especially in villages, would help it regain relevance in the 2026 polls.

Thousands joined the rally at different points, while 40 party workers walked across all 16 districts along the entire route.

Chakraborty said they were shocked to see how microfinance companies were ruining rural economy.

"Microfinance schemes push families into debt traps through easy loans. Our estimate indicates that over one crore people are debt-trapped by microfinance firms and most earning members of these families are migrant labourers,” he said, alleging most of these microfinance firms were run by Trinamool leaders.

The outreach also sought to identify reasons behind educational decline in districts such as Murshidabad, Malda and North Dinajpur.

Rupak Roy, a CPM activist from Dakshineswar who walked the entire route, said: “A preliminary assessment suggests only about 34 per cent of students go to college. Many leave Bengal to work as migrant labourers. This is destroying an entire generation."

Santanu Malakar, a labourer from Rajarhat who joined the rally from Birati, said: “Survival is tough due to poor daily wages in Bengal. The temptation to migrate is high."

Party insiders said the initiative had helped the CPM reconnect with people across social sections, though the urban, educated middle class—perceived to be leaning towards the BJP — was a concern.

However, North 24-Parganas CPM leader Palash Das said: “This outreach has unsettled Trinamool and the BJP, as they saw spontaneous response of people, including Matuas."

At the concluding event on Wednesday, CPM state secretary Md Salim said: “The journey has ended, but the fight has not. The love and support we received strengthened our resolve. Bengal must be saved."