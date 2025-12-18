OTP to avert tatkal booking misuse, Malda division rolls out Aadhaar verification

The railways have introduced Aadhaar-based one-time password (OTP) verification for tatkal tickets on select trains in the Malda division to enhance transparency and curb the misuse of the booking system.

The new system will be implemented in phases.

According to a media release issued by the Eastern Railway’s Malda division, Aadhaar-linked OTP verification has commenced for tatkal bookings on several trains originating from or passing through the division.

“These include the 12254 Bhagalpur–SMVT Bengaluru Anga Express, 12367 Bhagalpur–Anand Vihar Terminal Vikramshila Express, 12335 Bhagalpur–Lokmanya Tilak Superfast Express, 22948 Bhagalpur–Surat Express, 12345 Saraighat Express and 12343 Darjeeling Mail, besides other notified trains,” the statement said.

Railway officials said the initiative would ensure that tatkal tickets were booked only by authenticated passengers, thereby eliminating the potential involvement of touts. “The Aadhaar-based verification is also expected to improve availability of tatkal tickets for genuine last-minute travellers while strengthening transparency in the booking system,” said an official.

Under the new arrangement, passengers booking tatkal tickets on the notified trains will be required to complete Aadhaar-based authentication through an OTP sent to their registered mobile numbers at the time of booking.

The Malda division has appealed to passengers to cooperate with the initiative, which it said was aimed at improving public convenience and ensuring digital transparency.