Threats to local Trinamool Congress MLA and municipal chairman on posters

Posters were spotted plastered at Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar district on Thursday against the local Trinamool Congress MLA and the municipal chairman.

While the residents were surprised to see the posters, some of which accused the chairman of working at the behest of the MLA, others contained the language

of intimidation.

Prabhat Patni, the chairman of the Trinamool-run Mekhliganj municipality, filed a police complaint against the posters.

The posters, which were printed in Bengali, were pasted on the boundary wall of a temple and a children’s park. The posters were against Patni and MLA Paresh Adhikari, though they weren’t named.

Some Trinamool workers reached the areas and tore the posters.

“Around 7 this morning, some local people informed me about the posters which carried threatening messages. I feel it is not only an attempt to intimidate me but also to foment tension in the town,” said Patni.

“I have no idea who has plastered the posters. I have filed a complaint and hope the police will trace the culprits,” he added.

Mekhliganj has seven municipal wards, all of which are with Trinamool. Patni is the councillor of Ward 7.

The police said they had initiated a probe.