Minimum temperatures drop across Gangetic Bengal, further dip expected over next 2 days: IMD

Dry weather is likely to prevail over all districts of the state during the next seven days

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 04.12.25, 05:07 PM
People cross the Maidan premises on bicycles during the winter sunset, in Kolkata.

People cross the Maidan premises on bicycles during the winter sunset, in Kolkata. PTI

Minimum temperatures dropped at several places in Gangetic West Bengal on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a further fall of around two degrees Celsius in the region over the next two days.

“There will, however, be no major change in the minimum temperature over the districts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal,” the IMD said.

The department added that dry weather is likely to prevail across all districts of the state for the next seven days.

Shallow to moderate fog, reducing visibility to less than 1 km to 200 metres, is expected in the morning hours at one or two places in Bankura, Purulia, and Purba and Paschim Bardhaman districts, the Met office said.

Darjeeling recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state’s hills at 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Kalimpong logged 10.5 degrees, it added.

Sriniketan was the coldest in the plains at 10.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Other places recording significantly low minimum temperatures include Kalyani (11.6 degrees Celsius), Purulia (12.4 degrees Celsius), and Panagarh (13 degrees Celsius), it noted.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius, marking a drop of nearly five degrees in two days from Tuesday’s 20 degrees.

