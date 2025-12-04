Tour drivers accuse hill 'syndicates' of bullying, threaten action if harassment continues

Transporters and tourism stakeholders in and around Siliguri on Wednesday alleged harassment of drivers and tour operators from the plains travelling to the Darjeeling hills.

On Wednesday, representatives of nine organisations of transporters, tour operators and drivers’ associations held a joint news meet in Siliguri on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said they would wait for another 48 hours to see if the administration stopped such harassments, and launch a movement.

Debasis Maitra, the chairman of the transport committee of the Eastern Himalaya Travel and Tour Operators Association, said several videos on social media showed local "syndicate members" and self-styled groups in the hills issuing verbal threats to Siliguri-based drivers who ferry tourists to Darjeeling and take them for sightseeing.

“We consider such threats extremely serious. We have informed officials of the administration, including the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, to take preventive measures by December 5. If no concrete steps are taken, we will initiate a larger movement,” Maitra said.

Written appeals have been sent to the GTA, the Darjeeling district administration, and the commissioner of Siliguri Metropolitan Police to to ensure the safety of transporters and end "intimidation" by hill-based local syndicate groups, Maitra said.

Mehboob Khan, the secretary of the Terai Chalak Sangathan Siliguri, said its members were being threatened in the hills despite carrying valid travel permits.

“If our members continue to face threats from self-proclaimed local hooligans despite valid permits, it will create an atmosphere of fear,” Khan said.

The transport association represents over 500 passenger SUVs which run between the hills and the plains every day.

Stakeholders said thousands of tour operators and drivers from the plains and the hills depend on tourism.

“Such unauthorised interference by syndicate-driven groups could severely impact the entire tourism ecosystem,” said a senior tour operator in Siliguri.

Jayanta Majumder, the assistant secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network, said they had not yet taken any decision that could potentially disrupt tourism. “But how can drivers go to hills if they are regularly intimidated?" he asked.