The other Operation Sindoor: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra marries in quiet wedding in Germany

Two-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra is learnt to have quietly tied the knot on May 30. You can call it the other operation sindoor, because the party and the MP herself have been totally hush-hush about the Krishnagar MP’s wedding.

Asked about the wedding, a Trinamool MP who did not want to be named said, “I am not aware.”

In a photograph sourced by The Telegraph Online, Mahua Moitra, 50, can be seen in Germany all smiles, decked in gold, with her husband, Pinaki Misra.

TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh posted on X, sharing a photograph of herself with Moitra, Mishra, and fellow MP June Maliah, saying, "Congratulations Mm & Pm... @MahuaMoitra @OfPinaki wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter."

Misra, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, first made it to the Lok Sabha from Puri in 1996 on a Congress ticket. An alumnus of St Stephen’s College, he pursued a law degree from Delhi University.

More than a decade after 1996, Misra returned to the Lok Sabha from the same constituency, but this time with the BJD. He would serve as MP for three terms from 2009 to 2019.

Misra had dropped out of the poll battle in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the seat went to the BJP’s Sambit Patra.

Misra has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.

One of the most outspoken MPs, Mahua Moitra was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson, whom she divorced. She was in a relationship with advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai for nearly three years, whom she later described as a “jilted ex”.

Mahua’s first term as an MP was cut short after she was accused of raising questions against businessman Gautam Adani prodded by one of his business rivals.

In November 2023, while Parliament was moving towards expelling her, Mahua had told The Guardian, “I have terrible taste in men.”