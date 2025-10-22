MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
House, godown goes up in flames in Dinhata’s Sahebganj Road

It quickly spread to the adjacent warehouse, which stored large quantities of plastic and inflammable materials, putting the neighbouring houses at risk

Our Correspondent Published 22.10.25, 09:34 AM
Firemen douse the flames at the warehouse on Sahebganj Road in Dinhata on Monday.

Firemen douse the flames at the warehouse on Sahebganj Road in Dinhata on Monday. Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

A fire broke out on Monday night at Sahebganj Road in Dinhata, causing locals to panic.

Around 8 pm on Monday, a sudden blaze broke out in utensil merchant Mona Jourdar’s house in Natunpara on Sahebganj Road in Dinhata town.

It quickly spread to the adjacent warehouse, which stored large quantities of plastic and inflammable materials, putting the neighbouring houses at risk.

Two fire engines arrived promptly to control the blaze. Later, a third fire engine joined. After nearly three hours, the fire was brought under control around 11pm.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, but locals suspect that firecrackers may have been the trigger. The merchant also echoed
their suspicion.

According to the firemen, there were no casualties in the fire, but the property damage was extensive. Almost all goods and belongings in the warehouse and house were reduced to ashes.

