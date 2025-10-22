House, godown goes up in flames in Dinhata’s Sahebganj Road

A fire broke out on Monday night at Sahebganj Road in Dinhata, causing locals to panic.

Around 8 pm on Monday, a sudden blaze broke out in utensil merchant Mona Jourdar’s house in Natunpara on Sahebganj Road in Dinhata town.

ADVERTISEMENT

It quickly spread to the adjacent warehouse, which stored large quantities of plastic and inflammable materials, putting the neighbouring houses at risk.

Two fire engines arrived promptly to control the blaze. Later, a third fire engine joined. After nearly three hours, the fire was brought under control around 11pm.

The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, but locals suspect that firecrackers may have been the trigger. The merchant also echoed

their suspicion.

According to the firemen, there were no casualties in the fire, but the property damage was extensive. Almost all goods and belongings in the warehouse and house were reduced to ashes.