Thapa in court for old hill agitation cases; 'went to jail for Gorkhaland, but movement must be intellectual, can't be defined by anger alone'

Anit Thapa, a key political figure in Darjeeling hills, went to the Kurseong court on Tuesday in connection with cases connected to the second phase of the Gorkhaland agitation in 2013.

The Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha launched the second phase of the Gorkhaland statehood agitation in July 2013 as soon as the Centre announced its decision to form a separate Telangana state.

The first phase of the agitation started by Gurung in 2007 culminated with the formation of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in 2012.

“This morning, I had to appear before the Kurseong court in connection with cases from 12 years ago filed during the time I was an activist (for Gorkhaland state). It made me reflect that only a movement led with wisdom and awareness can truly take us to our destination. Otherwise, many activists like me will continue to be dragged in courtrooms for years,” Thapa posted on social media on Tuesday.

Thapa, an elected GTA Sabha member from Kurseong then, recollected that he was picked up from his residence on the morning of August 5, 2013.

“That was the first instance of a GTA Sabha member being arrested during the agitation. I went to jail for Gorkhaland. I spent seven months behind bars as a political prisoner,” stated Thapa.

Thapa, after his rebellion against his political mentors Bimal Gurung and Binay Tamang, has maintained that statehood activists had then given everything for the demand.

“We want our land. Even today, we remain restless in search of our identity, but will we attain our rights merely by going to jail, enduring beatings and suffering imprisonment?” asked Thapa.

“A movement must be intellectual. It must be inclusive. A movement must have a destination, a future and a strategy. A movement cannot be defined by anger and passion alone…. Otherwise, many like me will continue to run between courtrooms endlessly,” Thapa said.

Thapa’s main political plank is development in the hills and working in cooperation with the state government. His post aligns with his political plank, said observers.

He later told this correspondent that he was granted bail in two cases on Tuesday and the hearings of some other cases have been scheduled for June.

However, Thapa’s post also rekindled a series of dramatic developments that occurred in the hills 12 years back.

“During that phase, the hills were closed for over a month. The GTA chief's chair also juggled for around six months according to the convenience of the then leaders,” recalled a resident.

Bimal Gurung, the then chief executive of the GTA, resigned from his post on July 30, 2013, to provide momentum to the agitation.

Police arrested 10 elected GTA Sabha members and hundreds of activists, including Thapa and Tamang.

While Tamang was in jail, he was made the GTA chief executive by Gurung. However, Tamang could not take the oath within the stipulated period as he was still in jail.

On November 10, 2013, Gurung met the then President Pranab Mukherjee who had come to Darjeeling to attend a function of St Joseph’s School (North Point).

“The President requested me to return as the chief executive of the GTA, but I did not give him any commitment. The meeting was very good,” Gurung had then said.

Soon, different frontal organisations of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha started “appealing” that Gurung should return to the GTA chief's chair.

Gurung once again took oath as the chief executive of the GTA at Raj Bhavan in Calcutta on December 26, 2013.