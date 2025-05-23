Team from adventure school conquers Mt. Kanchenjunga, the highest peak in India

A team of the National Institute of Mountaineering & Adventure Sports (NIMAS) in Arunachal Pradesh has conquered Mt. Kanchenjunga, the highest peak in India.

Led by Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, the director of NIMAS, the team scaled the peak (8,586m) on May 18 to mark the culmination of the “Har Shikhar Tiranga” campaign.

“It was a mission to hoist the Indian national flag atop the highest peak in each of India’s 28 states. The team from NIMAS achieved its final milestone with the ascent of Mt Kanchenjunga, the highest point in Sikkim,” said a source.

Located at Dirang, a village in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, NIMAS functions under the defence ministry. It was established in 2013 and offers different adventure courses, including mountaineering, paragliding and white water rafting.

“It was not just an expedition. It was a tribute to every corner of India. From the dense forests of the Northeast to the icy ramparts of Kanchenjunga, the national flag has flown atop the highest point of every Indian state,” said a source.

The Kanchenjunga expedition of NIMS is the only Indian expedition to achieve a “100 per cent summit success rate” to the peak in this season, said sources.

A common term often used in mountaineering, “100 per cent summit success rate” means all climbers of a team have made it to a certain location or to the summit.