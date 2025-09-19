System for Pension Administration: Defence accounts outreach at outskirts of Siliguri

The controller of defence accounts (CDA) of Patna, which functions under the Union defence ministry, hosted a daylong outreach at the Bengdubi military station on the outskirts of Siliguri on Thursday.

The event, named SPARSH or System for Pension Administration (Raksha), was organised to resolve pension-related issues of ex-servicemen and retired employees of

the ministry.

“The programme was organised to apprise defence pensioners about the various facilities provided by SPARSH, including the robust grievance redressal mechanism. Detailed briefings were given to acquaint pensioners with the benefits and processes of SPARSH,” said a source.

“Dedicated counters were set up to assist pensioners with registration, pension-related anomalies and grievance redressals. The CDA team present at the event came up with on-the-spot solutions,” the source added.

Gen Anil Chauhan, the chief of defence staff (CDS), inaugurated the event. Lt Gen Pawan Chadha and Lt Gen Zubin A. Minwalla were also present at the event.

Gen Chauhan hailed SPARSH as a Digital India, direct benefit transfer-driven, “minimum government, maximum governance” reform that brings the entire pension lifecycle onto a single platform.

According to CDA, around 31 lakh defence pensioners are now onboard on SPARSH, with direct credit into their bank accounts.

“Pensions are now directly credited by principal controller of defence accounts (pensions), removing intermediaries and reducing error pathways. Pensioners were made aware of self-service access to verify details, update records, and raise grievances online, improving transparency and timelines,” said a source in CDA.

“The event aligns with MoD-led outreach efforts that bring services closer to veterans, especially those in remote areas or with limited digital access,” said a source.