Synergy business conclave attracts ‘Rs 1,000 crore’ investment for three North Bengal districts

Investment of approximately ₹1,000 crore in three districts of north Bengal — Malda, North and South Dinajpur — was formally proposed at the Synergy business conclave hosted by the state government in Malda on Thursday.

Industrialists, merchants and trade bodies participated in the event organised by the state micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the textile departments at the Malda College auditorium to boost private investment.

“Malda used to be the capital of undivided Bengal. The district has immense potential for business and industrial growth. At the last Synergy in 2024, there were investment proposals of ₹848 crores in Malda. This time, the amount has increased to ₹893 crore in Malda alone. The total investments will cross ₹1,000 crore if we include North and South Dinajpur,” said Chandranath Sinha, the state minister of the MSME and textiles department, who presided over the conclave.

"The different varieties of mangoes from Malda are well known. Lakshmanbhog and Fazli mangoes have already earned the GI tag. We are now prioritising investment in Malda's silk industry. The silk produced in this district has a steady demand in other states. The quality and the export of the silk and the silk products have to be increased,” the minister added.

He also emphasised the trade potential for Malda’s foxnuts, a product in high demand. He urged traders and industrialists to invest generously in these two sectors.

Jayanta Kundu, the president of Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce, said that around 93 per cent of the investment proposals made for Malda during the last Synergy were materialised.

“If the business and the investment proposals are executed, at least 6,000 new jobs would be created in Malda alone,” said Kundu. “We reiterate that the airport in Malda should be made functional for better trade and investments in these three districts."