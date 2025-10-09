Swept away for now: Political rivalries take back seat amid North Bengal flood crisis

North Bengal's Sunday deluge has washed away political battlelines, at least for now.

Leaders cutting across political lines have been coming to the region to stand by people in their time of distress.

If Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista was seen visiting a relief camp in Souren, Mirik, along with Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) leader Arun Sigchi in the last couple of days, Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front leaders were also seen helping carry the injured along with BGPM leaders.

The BGPM is an ally of the Trinamool Congress in the Darjeeling hills. The BJP and Trinamool are bitter rivals.

The Ajoy Edwards-led IGJF sits on the Opposition benches of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) helmed by the Anit Thapa-led BGPM.

BJP leader and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar speaks to flood victims at Mandalghat in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday. Picture by Biplab Basak

On Wednesday, Satish Pokhrel, BGPM leader and an elected GTA Sabha member from Relling constituency, was seen with Bista and Union minister Kiren Rijiju, both of the BJP, when they visited the Bijanbari-Relling area.

“There will be no politics involved when people are in need” wrote Pokhrel in his Facebook page.

Unlike in the plains where BJP leaders have been attacked when visiting flood-hit areas, political rivals have been conducting relief and rescue work together in the hills.

The Red Volunteers of the CPM, accompanied by leaders of the party’s Darjeeling district committee, visited various places in Mirik and distributed relief.

“Our delegation has visited a number of relief camps of Mirik subdivision and spoke to the victims and their family members,” said Saman Pathak, former Rajya Sabha MP and secretary, CPM Darjeeling district committee.

A CPM team led by Minakshi Mukherjee on Wednesday visits the house of Dayaram Barman, who died in the floods on Sunday, at Jorshimuli near Mathabhanga, around 45km from Cooch Behar. Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

“We have appealed to the governments in the Centre and the state to provide a special package to this region to help it recover. The GTA should also make some immediate arrangements for the rehabilitation of the families who have suffered losses and been displaced from their homes,” Pathak said.

A CPM team led by Minakshi Mukherjee also went to Jorshimuli village under Kedarhat gram panchayat of Mathabhanga subdivision in Cooch Behar to meet the bereaved kin of Dayaram Barman, 60, and Mrinmoy Barman, 9, who were drowned in the flood. The village is some 45km from Cooch Behar.

They also went to Bhelakopa village of Mathabhanga, where Dhiren Barman, 48, and Kashikanta Barman, 65, were killed after being attacked by boars on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Floods had displaced boars from their habitats.

The CPM delegation also distributed relief items to people. An accompanying medical team provided treatment and medicine to villagers.