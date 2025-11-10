MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Suvendu Adhikari vows Tata’s big return to Bengal if BJP wins 2026 polls, promises zero corruption

"The then Tata group chairman said he was leaving 'bad M' and going to 'good M'. He indicated Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi, then Gujarat CM, as bad and good M, respectively," the BJP leader claimed

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 10.11.25, 10:48 AM
West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari PTI picture

West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said on Sunday that a BJP victory in the 2026 Assembly elections would bring the Tata group back to invest “in a big way” in the state, adding there would be “no bribery and corrupt middlemen” under a BJP government.

Speaking at a rally in Burdwan, he called Tata Motors’ 2008 exit from Singur “unceremonious” and said Ratan Tata had remarked that a “trigger was put at his head symbolically to quit Bengal.”

He also claimed that there will be "no bribery and corrupt middlemen" if the BJP forms a government in the state next year.

"The then Tata group chairman said he was leaving 'bad M' and going to 'good M'. He indicated Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi, then Gujarat CM, as bad and good M, respectively," the BJP leader claimed.

"We will ensure employment through OMR sheets transparently. There will be no bribery and corrupt middlemen. The state is saddled with 8 lakh crore loan, has 2.15 crore unemployed, 60 lakh migrant labourers. All these will be things of the past and Bengal will be on the fast track of economic progress," Adhikari said.

Accusing the TMC of opposing SIR to help illegal infiltrators, the BJP leader said, "All those Bangladeshi and Myanmarese Muslims given voter ID cards and ration cards illegally by the TMC will be detected, detained and deported following the SIR exercise."

