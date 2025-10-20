Suvendu Adhikari faces 'deadly attacks' on TMC turf during Kali Puja pandals inauguration

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that he faced near-fatal attacks on Sunday at seven places by Trinamool Congress-led “Bangladeshi Muslim immigrants” while on his way to inaugurate Kali Puja pandals in South 24-Parganas.

Adhikari then urged Hindus to unite under the saffron flag to bring a change in Bengal in 2026.

“I did not go there to attend a political programme but to participate in a religious event. I faced deadly attacks today by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. I would request those Hindus who are with parties like the Trinamool Congress and the CPM to think repeatedly (on who to vote in 2026),” Adhikari told a crowd in Raidighi of t

he Sundarbans.

About an hour later, while inaugurating another Kali Puja in Patharpratima, Adhikari again urged Hindus across party lines to unite to bring a change in Bengal in 2026.

South 24-Parganas, with 31 Assembly constituencies, is a stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

On Sunday, Adhikari was scheduled to visit three places in South 24-Parganas to inaugurate Kali Pujas. On his way, near Mandirbazar, a large number of people, allegedly led by Trinamool Zilla Parishad member Rekha Gazi, raised “Go back” slogans, while a few allegedly tried to attack his car. They also shouted slogans against alleged central funds deprivation to Bengal.

“The attack was deadly—similar to what happened to MP Khagen Murmu (in Nagrakata on October 5). As I had adequate security and a bulletproof car, they could not harm me. We will fight the goons from the front. No one can scare us,” Adhikari said.

Senior BJP leaders like Amit Malviya, Samik Bhattacharya and Sukanta Majumdar condemned the attack on social media.

The BJP believes all recent attacks are pre-planned attempts to discourage voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

A senior BJP leader said the attack on Adhikari was premeditated as agitators had printed placards and posters.

“I will visit the area again after Jagadhatri Puja. Immigrants are afraid because of the upcoming special intensive revision of the electoral roll,” said Adhikari.

Trinamool claimed Adhikari faced “public anger”.

“This is the result of anger among poor and rural people against the anti-Bengali attitude of BJP leaders. They deprived Bengal of central funds and branded Bengalis as Bangladeshis. There is no connection with Trinamool,” said party leader Kunal Ghosh.

When asked why local Trinamool leaders were present at most protest sites, Ghosh said: “People, who may be Trinamool supporters, have the right to question why the BJP deprived them of their rights.”

In Patharpratima, Adhikari claimed he could have imposed President’s rule within an hour if he had the authority, when some the crowd raised that demand.

Trinamool leader Ghosh challenged Adhikari, saying if the BJP dares, it should go ahead and impose President’s rule in Bengal.