Supreme Court transfers RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor rape-murder case to Calcutta high court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred the RG Kar Medical College trainee doctor rape and murder case to the Calcutta High Court to monitor the implementation of its orders.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma directed that the case papers be sent to the high court. The apex court, which took suo motu cognisance of the case in 2024, also said that a copy of the status report should be given to the parents of the victim.

Senior advocate Karuna Nundy, representing the association of junior and senior doctors, submitted that the top court had constituted a National Task Force after recognising the need to evolve a national consensus.

"I am representing the doctors of West Bengal. NTF was constituted to formulate effective recommendations to remedy the issues pertaining to safety and well being of medical professionals. Only one hearing is required to wrap this matter," she said.

The apex court said the matter can be looked into by a constitutional court in West Bengal.

"We deem it appropriate to send the proceedings to the division bench of the Calcutta High Court with a request to the chief justice to place the matter before an appropriate bench," the bench said.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the hospital's seminar room on August 9 last year. Kolkata police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, the next day.

On January 20, a Kolkata trial court awarded Roy "life term imprisonment till death" in the case. The heinous crime triggered nationwide outrage and prolonged protests in West Bengal.

The apex court, even after the primary conviction, is monitoring multiple ancillary issues, including regularising the unauthorised absence of doctors.

In November last year, the NTF in its report -- part of the Central government's affidavit -- said a separate central law to deal with offences against healthcare professionals was not required.

The panel said state laws had adequate provisions to address minor offences besides serious ones under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

In a slew of recommendations, the NTF said 24 states had enacted laws to address violence against health care professionals while defining the terms "health care institutions" and "medical professionals".

Initially investigated by the Kolkata police, the case was transferred to the CBI on August 13 after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the former's investigation.

The top court subsequently assumed oversight of the matter on August 19, 2024.

