Students experience wild life for a day; walk on forest trail held for Nivedita High School

Students of Nivedita High School in Siliguri stepped away from mobile phone screens and walked along the trails of Panighata forest range on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday as they joined a day-long programme organised by the Kurseong forest division to promote awareness of wildlife and green spaces among students and youngsters.

The initiative, titled 'Screens to Green', brought the young visitors face-to-face with the natural wealth of the division.

Forest officers who were present at the event conducted an interactive awareness session on the importance of protecting forests and wildlife, urging the students to understand their role in conservation.

"A documentary showcasing the biodiversity of Kurseong forest division gave the students a first-hand look at the flora and fauna that thrive in the hills," said a forest official.

"The learning moved outdoors as the children trekked through eco-trails, touched tree trunks to feel their textures, and participated in nursery activities. Our forest rangers explained the process of sapling cultivation before guiding the students in planting young trees inside the eco-park. The group also learned to identify common bird calls and animal signs during a guided birdwatching session," he added.

The organisers kept the mood light with fun games and interactive learning modules, ensuring the children engaged both their minds and senses.

'Say No to Plastic' remained a recurring message of the day, reinforced through activities that highlighted the dangers of single-use items in fragile ecosystems.

To wrap up the session, the forest team distributed snacks, leaving the children refreshed after their time outdoors, said sources.

Forest officials described the programme as part of a larger effort to connect children with nature in an era dominated by gadgets.

“We want schools to bring students out here to experience the green world. They learn better when they see, touch, and discover for themselves, instead of remaining glued to cell phones,” said a senior officer.

He mentioned that the forest division has launched an for school students across the hills and plains to join the campaign.

"Schools can bring their students for free excursions at eco-tourism sites under the division, with activities ranging from birdwatching and nature treks to animal identification games," he added.

A student, who joined the daylong event, said that the day at Panighata left them with muddy shoes, green hands, and wide smiles.

“It was a reminder that learning can be as alive as the forests themselves," said the student.