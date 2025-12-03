BJP urges EC to deploy Central staff as micro observers for Bengal SIR

The BJP on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to deploy Central government employees as micro observers to oversee the Special Intensive Revision exercise in West Bengal, insisting that strict supervision is necessary to ensure that the final electoral rolls are fair, accurate and free from any manipulation.

In a letter to the poll panel, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari demanded that the entire scrutiny phase and hearing be brought under CCTV coverage during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state and that all footage be preserved until the exercise is complete.

"The second phase of SIR is the most crucial stage of the entire process. This phase will determine whether the final electoral roll is fair, accurate and free from manipulation," Adhikari said in the letter.

He claimed there are serious and consistent reports of undue influence being exercised to interfere with the SIR exercise, posing a direct threat to the neutrality and credibility of the process.

Seeking the Election Commission’s immediate intervention, Adhikari called for placing the entire phase under the supervision of micro observers.

To maintain neutrality, he said these micro observers should be Central government employees.

"The entire scrutiny phase and hearing must be covered by CCTV cameras and all footage must be preserved till the end of the SIR exercise," Adhikari said.

"This is essential to prevent manipulation and to maintain full transparency of the process," Adhikari added.