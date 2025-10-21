State government scouts for jobs at home for migrants as Centre blocks MGNREGA funds

The Bengal government has begun the process to provide alternative employment to migrant workers and their families under schemes similar to the MGNREGA (100-day work).

The move follows reports of torture of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states as well as the Mamata Banerjee government’s urgency to create jobs in the rural heartland with the Centre freezing funds for jobs under the MGNREGA for over three years.

Recently, the state panchayat and rural development department issued instructions through the district magistrates to the MGNREGA offices in all the districts to register migrant workers and their family members for job cards.

Upon issuance of these cards, the state plans to offer alternative employment for 14 days to one month under schemes like Karmashree and Shramashree run by the Mamata Banerjee government.

A preliminary list which the department has prepared shows that around 57,000 such prospective beneficiaries have been identified across the state, and among them, nearly 30,000 are from north Bengal districts.

“We are already providing alternative work under the 100-day work framework. A new list of names has reached us for enrollment under the Karmashree and Shramashree schemes. We are currently verifying the details,” said Shama Parveen, the district magistrate of Jalpaiguri.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, migrant workers who returned from other states were offered employment under the 100-day work scheme across districts.

However, as the Centre halted funding for the scheme in Bengal, citing alleged irregularities, many workers had to go to other states for employment.

In due course, the Trinamool government introduced its own alternative employment initiatives, providing work through various departmental construction projects to individuals holding valid job cards.

“Now, the focus has shifted to verifying and consolidating existing records of migrant workers between the MGNREGS offices and the data received from the state labour department. The idea is to offer jobs to these workers as well as to their family members,” said a source.

“The workers who do not have job cards are to be issued new ones. The verification process of the names has begun, although it remains unclear how many migrant workers would be willing, or able, to return home to avail this short-term employment in Bengal. A section of them who have stayed back, however, would benefit from the scheme,” the source added.

The apprehension seems to be correct as Nazimul Haque, a migrant worker from Berubari in Jalpaiguri who is currently employed in Kerala, said it is unlikely that the workers would return home.

“I earn around ₹800 a day here (Kerala). Why would I return to my district for a few days of low-wage work? However, it makes some sense if the state offers jobs to my family members, as our family income would increase then,” Haque told The Telegraph over the phone.

The initiative has also led to ripples in political circles.

The Opposition, especially the BJP, has accused Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term in the 2026 Assembly polls, of using the scheme as a poll gimmick.

“The Centre stopped funding the 100-day work scheme in Bengal due to the state government’s financial irregularities. Now the state government is dangling a lollipop for the migrant workers by promising them work. If there were real job opportunities in Bengal, these youths wouldn’t have to leave for other states,” said Shyamal Roy, the BJP’s Jalpaiguri districtpresident.

Mahua Gope, the Trinamool president of Jalpaiguri, however, countered the charge sharply.

“Our chief minister Mamata Banerjee has taken up the initiative to provide alternative work to those with (MGNREGA) job cards, and now, the state is extending the same facility to migrant workers. What’s the BJP’s problem with that?”she said.