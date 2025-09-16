State govt admits to resorts on forestland, affidavit to National Green Tribunal bares secret of Sonajhuri

The Bengal government has admitted in an affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that at least three resorts have been built by encroaching on a part of forestland at the popular Sonajhuri forest in Santiniketan.

In recent years, Sonajhuri has become a must-see spot for tourists visiting Santiniketan, mainly for its regular Haat (rural market) where artisans put up stalls to sell various handicraft items.

The state's admission before the NGT last month also raises questions about illegal establishments and mushrooming construction over the past few years in the erstwhile peaceful varsity town.

"That the undersigned further submits that Notices have been served to 3 (three) numbers of hotels namely i) Sakuntala Guest House, Proprietor namely Ganesh Ghosh, ii) Sonajhuri Atithi Nibas (Durgabari), Proprietor namely Chitra Ghosh and iii) Krishna Utsav Resort, Proprietor namely Swapan Sarkar and a household building, Proprietor namely Sumana Dasgupta for encroachment of forest land and they have been instructed to evacuate the encroached area," reads the affidavit filed before the NGT by Birbhum divisional forest officer Rahul Kumar.

The NGT had directed the forest department and the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) to file the affidavit following a case filed by environmentalist Subhas Datta in April this year.

Besides the forest department, the WBPCB has also submitted an affidavit before the NGT and pointed out multiple pollution violations in the region.

"I moved the NGT with multiple allegations of rampant violations of environmental norms in Sonajhuri forest, be it illegal construction by encroaching forestland or pollution generation through solid and liquid waste in the name of organising the Haat," said environmentalist Datta at a news meet in Santiniketan on Monday afternoon.

"I also flagged the Haat or market being organised on forestland. No one can allow this kind of business hub in any forest area," Datta said.

Multiple sources in Santiniketan said the issue of Sonajhuri forest encroachment exposed the land mafia's grip on Santiniketan, where realty prices have skyrocketed in the last three decades.

"Rampant construction in Santiniketan, Prantik and other areas has not only damaged the topography of Santiniketan — which was once truly an abode of peace — but there are complaints that many of the buildings, high-rises and especially resorts have been built without proper permission," said a Visva-Bharati professor and long-time Santiniketan resident.

"The land mafia did not even spare forestland. You can imagine what happened to the general land," he added.

In its affidavit, the WBPCB expressed dissatisfaction over permission granted to multiple resorts and private constructions in the forest zone.

Reportedly, resorts owners submitted construction permits from the local Ruppur gram panchayat, but those were still "subject to verification."

Many old-timers said that while the Sonajhuri forest area was a serene spot even a few years back, dozens of resorts and hotels have come up in recent times to cater to the rising tourist numbers.

Many questioned why, when the forest department admitted to the encroachment of forest land by resort owners, the authorities did not clear the land using force.

Rahul Kumar, the divisional forest officer, when contacted on encroachment and pollution-related issues, told The Telegraph: "Two of the encroachers assured us they would vacate within a stipulated period. Two others moved Calcutta High Court. We are waiting for the court order."

Several landowners have accused the land department and government officials of helping the land mafia sell land through forged deeds.

In 2021, over 100 landowners in Bolpur and Santiniketan submitted a memorandum to the land revenue office, demanding action against alleged land-grabs through fake deeds.

Residents, on behalf of the Surul Land Protection Committee, sent a copy of the memo to Nabanna, including the office of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her intervention.