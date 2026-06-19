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regular-article-logo Friday, 19 June 2026

Spitting, littering in Bengal's urban areas to attract fines from September 1

'If someone spits in a public place, the fine will be Rs 100 and the use of plastic, littering and urinating in public places will attract a penalty of Rs 200,' state urban development and municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul says

PTI Published 19.06.26, 11:21 PM
Agnimitra Paul

Agnimitra Paul File photo

People found spitting on roads, using plastic indiscriminately or urinating in public places in urban areas of Bengal will face monetary penalties from September 1 as part of a drive to improve civic cleanliness, state urban development and municipal affairs minister Agnimitra Paul said on Friday.

She said the state government was determined to make municipal areas cleaner and more citizen-friendly through a combination of enforcement and technology-driven governance.

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"Those found dirtying roads and public places will be fined between Rs 100 and Rs 200," the minister told PTI, adding that the penalties would be imposed under existing municipal laws and regulations.

"If someone spits in a public place, the fine will be Rs 100. The use of plastic, littering and urinating in public places will attract a penalty of Rs 200," Paul said.

The minister also warned shopkeepers against dumping garbage outside their establishments.

"Do not keep garbage piled up in front of your shops because the road does not belong to you. Otherwise, you will have to pay a fine," she said.

Paul said the state had earlier launched the 'Swachh App' to improve civic services and monitor cleanliness-related complaints, and the penalty regime would be implemented from September 1 as part of the initiative.

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