MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 03 November 2025

Sovan Chatterjee returns to Trinamool Congress after seven years, calls it ‘homecoming to my roots’

He rejoined the party along with his partner Baisakhi Bandopadhyay

PTI Published 03.11.25, 03:33 PM

Videograb

Marking one of the most talked-about political homecomings in West Bengal in recent years, former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee on Monday returned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after a gap of seven years.

He rejoined the party along with his partner Baisakhi Bandopadhyay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once one of Mamata Banerjee's most trusted lieutenants, Chatterjee's return just days after being appointed chairman of the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has reinforced speculation that the ruling party is consolidating its old guard ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Chatterjee and Bandopadhyay formally rejoined the party in Kolkata in the presence of senior TMC leaders, ending years of speculation over their political future.

"This is a return to my roots. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is like family. I am happy to be back and will work under her leadership again," Chatterjee said after rejoining the party.

Also Read

Chatterjee had quit the TMC in November 2018, resigning as minister, mayor and organisational head, citing personal reasons.

He subsequently joined the BJP, but his stint in the saffron camp was short-lived and marred by internal feuds.

During the 2021 Assembly polls, Chatterjee and Bandopadhyay had quit the BJP, accusing the party's state leadership of "insults and betrayal." Since then, their return to the TMC fold had been a subject of recurring speculation, which finally came to fruition on Monday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sovan Chatterjee Trinamul Congress (TMC)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘She’s fearless, not just a finisher’: Richa Ghosh’s father after India’s World Cup win

Manabendra Ghosh, father of the India wicketkeeper who is being hailed as the ‘first Bengali to win an ODI World Cup’, opens up on his daughter’s commitment to the team
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

It's a terrible thing that's happened to the (British royal) family... I feel badly for the family

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT