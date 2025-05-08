Soldier Jhantu’s family hail ‘act of justice’; Rafiqul feels his martyred brother is at peace

Family members of the slain para commando Jhantu Ali Shaikh of Nadia’s Tehatta, martyred last month in a counter-insurgency operation against terror in Jammu and Kashmir a day after the Pahalgam attack, hailed Operation Sindoor as a long-overdue act of justice.

The overnight operation, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), has brought some emotional closure to the grieving family members who praised the armed forces for their courage and surgical precision.

“’This is the justice our loved one truly deserved” is our emotion at the moment,” Jhantu’s father Sabur Ali Shaikh, a farmer, said.

Jhantu’s elder brother Rafiqul Ali Shaikh, a Subedar in the Indian Army, echoed it, calling Operation Sindoor a resolute answer to years of pain and loss of several innocent families.

On Wednesday, along with the bereaved family members of Jhantu, the kin of the Pahalgam terror attack victims from Bengal also lauded the Indian armed forces for their swift and decisive response.

They described the strike as a meticulously planned operation that delivered long-overdue justice for their loved ones. For them, the midnight assault was not just strategic retaliation — it offered them dignity amid irreplaceable personal loss.

A day after Pahalgam, during a counter-insurgency operation in Udhampur, 37-yearold para commando Jhantu was martyred in an encounter with terrorists. On Wednesday, as news broke of the late-night army assault on nine terror launch pads, a quiet smile spread across the face of Jhantu’s grieving brother Rafiqul, one that carried both pain and pride.

“I am very happy with the strike. I am very proud of the Indian soldiers. I’d said earlier that the Indian army would retaliate. I think this strike would give peace to the soul of my brother as well as the 26 tourists killed in Pahalgam,” said Rafiqul, a subedar with an artillery regiment in the army. “I am also proud of the Indian government. Yes, I want peace in the country, but at the same time, I’d feel happy to reply strongly whenever Pakistan tries to unsettle peace in our country. Being a member of the Indian army, I know our soldiers are ready to face any situation being prepared to save their motherland,” Rafiqul added.

Father Sabur stood tall in grief as he hailed the strikes.

“I have lost one of my sons. But there are lakhs of my sons in the Indian army. My sons gave a sound reply to Pakistan on Tuesday night and made me happy,” said the octogenarian. “We won’t get our loved ones back. But we have sent a strong message to Pakistan,” the bereaved added. “I am happy that the Indian army demolished terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Those who are guarding our border and tirelessly working to ensure our sovereignty are my sons. My elder son will join them soon,” the grieving man said, his voice trembling as tears streamed down his face.

However, Jhantu’s wife Sahana could not speak to the media as she was overcome with emotion.

On Wednesday, she was seen breaking down repeatedly.

Family members of Manish Ranjan Mishra, the Intelligence Bureau officer from Purulia’s Jhalda town killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, welcomed the Indian army’s action.

“Whichever country shelters terrorists should face such consequences. The fight against terror and terrorists must continue,” said Mangalesh Mishra, Manish’s father. Manish’s brother added firmly: “Such attacks should continue until the militancy is ended. Militants and those supporting them should be entirely wiped out. The Indian government should teach Pakistan such a lesson that they never dare support militancy again.”