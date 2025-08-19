Migrant worker from Murshidabad killed in Andhra Pradesh over alleged dues

A migrant worker from Murshidabad’s Farakka, who was a mason and a labour supplier, was allegedly murdered by his contractor in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the incident on Monday.

Thirty-year-old Kadir Sheikh's mutilated body was found on Saturday near Madanapalle railway station in Chittoor district.

Kadir's brother Isop Sheikh said he had been pressing his contractor, Prasad Ravara, for dues of around ₹5 lakh. Isop, also a migrant worker in Karahalli, Karnataka, alleged the murder was linked to the dues.

“On August 15 morning, Kadir called me up, saying he was going to meet Prasad, who promised to pay him. A little later his cellphone was found switched off. The next day, Prasad made a video call to show my brother’s body. The way he displayed the body was extremely suspicious. To my questions, he fumbled and gave inconsistent replies,” said Isop.

A complaint has been lodged with Madanapalle police against contractor Prasad Ravara, but no arrest has yet been made.

“We urge the police to conduct a proper probe so that the perpetrator is brought to justice,” Isop said.

Kadir’s mortal remains are likely to reach his village Uttar Imamnagar on Tuesday.

Mamata referred to Kadir's murder while unveiling Shramashree, a rehabilitation scheme for Bengal’s migrant workers forced to return because of “saffron persecution”.

“We keep people from other states with due respect here, but our people are often tortured outside. In Andhra Pradesh, a man from our state was killed.... This is happening everyday,” Mamata said.

Letter to minister

