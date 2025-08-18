MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches scheme for rehabilitation of migrant labourers

The migrant labourers, who were willing to return to Bengal, would be provided financial aid of Rs 5,000 for 12 months or till the time they get employment

PTI Published 18.08.25, 05:42 PM
Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee. PTI picture

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a scheme for rehabilitation of migrant labourers, and alleged that they were facing “pre-planned attacks” in BJP-ruled states.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Banerjee said under the 'Sramasree' scheme, the migrant labourers, who were willing to return to Bengal, would be provided financial aid of Rs 5,000 for 12 months or till the time they get employment.

"Around 22 lakh migrant labourers and their families have been harassed in other states, especially in states having double-engine governments. They are facing pre-planned attacks.

“The cabinet has given approval for the scheme to help in the rehabilitation of the migrant workers willing to return and start their lives afresh," she said.

The announcement of the scheme comes ahead of the assembly polls due next year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

