Six persons, including two children of Bengal die in Delhi slum as wall collapses

The state government arranged the bodies to be flown in to Calcutta so that they could be transported to their native places quickly for the last rites

Alamgir Hossain Published 11.08.25, 10:21 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Six persons, including two children, from three Bengal districts, were killed after a wall collapsed on them in a slum in New Delhi’s Badarpur area on Saturday.

Among the six victims, Rabiul Sheikh, 29, a migrant worker, his daughter, Hasina Khatun, 8, his sister-in-law Rubina Biwi, 30, and her daughter, Ruksana Khatun, 5, were from Jortala in Murshidabad’s Nawda area.

The other two deceased were Mortuj Ali, 32, from Malda’s Baishnabnagar, and migrant worker Kajim Ali’s wife Doli Khatun, 36, originally from Nadia district’s Karimpur area.

Rabiul and Mortuj were hawkers in Delhi for many years.

A family member said all of them had been residing in a slum in Badarpur in New Delhi, where a mud wall of their house suddenly collapsed on them due to heavy rain on Saturday morning. At least three more people were injured in the mishap.

The bodies were immediately sent to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, while the injured were admitted to the trauma care centre of Delhi AIIMS.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee instructed Samirul Islam, Rajya Sabha member and state migrant workers’ welfare board chairperson, to immediately reach out to the families. Islam was accompanied by two other MPs, Khalilur Rahaman and Abu Taher Khan.

“The state government and the migrant workers’ welfare board arranged transportation of all six bodies by flight from Delhi to Calcutta. The state officials also arranged to transport the bodies from the Calcutta airport to their homes,” said Samirul Islam.

The state government also arranged flight tickets for four family members.

Rabiul’s uncle Yasin Mondal expressed gratitude to the state government. “Even in this sad moment, we are thankful to the state government for flying in the bodies,” he said.

