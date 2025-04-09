‘Situation was going out of hand': Police commissioner defends lathi-charge against protesters

The State education minister Bratya Basu and Kolkata Police Comissioner Manoj Verma blamed the protesting teachers over the violence in Kasba earlier on Wednesday.

After the visuals of cops chasing the protestors with lathis and hitting and stomping them Commissioner of Police Verma claimed the first attack was made by the protestors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Four police personnel including two women were injured in the attack by the protestors. We have the video footage. The situation was going out of hand. The on-duty cops had to make a mild lathi-charge,” CP Verma said.

The state education minister Bratya Basu asked why the protestors went to the DI’s office.

“The chief minister has assured them the government will be with them, salaries will not be stopped, none of them will be sacked then why did they go to the DI’s offices?” asked minister Basu. “The education department is unaware of what the cops have done. The teachers have to decide whether they want to be with the government or those who are provoking them into violence?"

Two days after chief minister Mamata Banerjee assured the teaching and non-teaching staff they won’t suffer job loss, cops rained lathis on the protestors who had assembled at the district inspector of schools office in Kasba.

Similar police action on the protestors was also seen in the district towns of Tamluk in East Midnapore, Midnapore Town in West Midnapore, Balurghat in South Dinajpur, and other places.

The BJP MP and former Calcutta high court judge Abhijit Ganguly met the school service commission chairman Siddhartha Majumdar, but did not meet education minister Basu.

After the violence at Kasba, Ganguly tore down a letter that he had written to the chief minister along with his suggestions on how to resolve the crisis.

“It was entirely possible for the government to segregate the untainted ones from the tainted ones. On Mamata Banerjee’s instructions the segregation was not done. Yesterday she asked why a lawyer had filed a case. She has to answer why she had allowed this (cash-for-jobs scam),” Ganguly said.

After his meeting with Majumdar, the Tamluk MP said releasing the mirror image of the OMR sheets could be a solution. “It appears the SSC is thinking in these lines. I have told the SSC to release this data by Friday,” the MP said.

The BJP supporters are on a dharna at Mayo Road protesting against the lathi-charge on agitating teachers.