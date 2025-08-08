Siliguri readies SOP to collate tenants' details

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police will launch a mechanism on Saturday to keep detailed records of people staying in rented accommodations in the city.

Mayor Gautam Deb said on Thursday that the mechanism or an SOP (standard operating procedure) had been readied in association with the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) to ensure that the police and the civic body had complete information about tenants.

“For the past three months, the police, along with us, have been working on the mechanism. It will be formally launched on August 9. The principal aim of developing the SOP is to ensure that we have detailed information about tenants,” Deb told media persons.

The mayor said the initiative would be implemented through the borough offices of the SMC. “All councillors will be requested to take a proactive role to ensure that information about each tenant in their respective wards is shared with the police and the civic body,” he added.

The decision to implement the mechanism was made at a meeting of the mayor-in-council on July 7 and was passed at the monthly board meeting of the civic body on July 30, Deb said.

The announcement from the mayor comes shortly after two women residing in ward 17, where he also stays, were accused of making racist and derogatory remarks against girls who stay in a rented accommodation.

The incident led to protests, and the police had to register a case and arrest the duo. They are out on bail now.

“The house owners who let out their properties should also be alert. They should have complete details about their tenants, like their permanent address, engagements and the purpose of the stay. This is necessary as there has been no census after 2011 and hundreds of people come and stay in Siliguri on different errands,” the mayor said.

Asked about the Hakimpara incident, he said: “It was a stray incident. We welcome all those who come and stay here, and try to ensure their safety. But attempts were made from some quarters to play divisive politics by referring to the incident. This is unacceptable.”