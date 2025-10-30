Siliguri police nab man for fake birth and death certificates, third arrest in weeks

The detective department of Siliguri Metropolitan Police arrested a person on Wednesday for allegedly making fake birth and death certificates.

The arrested individual has been identified as Lalan Kumar Ojha, a resident of Bagdogra. He was apprehended during a joint raid by the detective department of Siliguri Metropolitan Police and a team of the army intelligence.

“During the raid, 11 birth and death certificates, along with a few Aadhaar cards and EPICs, were recovered from him,” said a source.

This is the third arrest in the Siliguri sub-division in recent weeks linked to the issuance of fake documents.

On October 17, the block medical officer of health (BMOH) of the Kharibari block in the sub-division, had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that a racket is being run in the local rural hospital in illegally making fake birth and death certificates.

The police acted on the complaint and arrested Nabhajit Guha, who was employed in a Bangla Sahayata Kendra, on the following day. He was interrogated, and on October 25, Partha Saha, a data entry operator posted at the hospital, was apprehended.

The police have also found that Saha used to take ₹10,000 from people for such certificates.