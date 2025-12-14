Messi event chaos in Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari demands court-monitored probe

West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has escalated the political fallout from the chaos at Lionel Messi’s Salt Lake stadium event, rejecting the state government’s response and demanding a court-monitored probe.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the BJP MLA said the party does not accept the committee formed by the Mamata Banerjee government to look into the disorder that broke out during the Argentine football icon’s visit a day earlier.

“We do not accept this committee. Only an investigation monitored by sitting judges can bring out the truth,” Adhikari said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday announced the formation of a high-level committee to probe the incident that disrupted Messi’s Kolkata appearance.

The footballer’s visit, meant to be a celebration for fans, ended in confusion and anger as spectators failed to get a proper glimpse of him despite buying tickets.

Messi remained at the venue for just 22 minutes, triggering frustration that soon spilled over into chaos, with security protocols breached inside the stadium. Adhikari accused the state government of trying to control the narrative through its own inquiry.

He demanded the arrest of state ministers Sujit Bose and Aroop Biswas, holding them responsible for what he described as “mismanagement” at the venue. He also sought refunds for spectators who had paid for tickets but returned disappointed.

Responding to Adhikari’s charges, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said Aroop Biswas, the state sports minister, was invited to the event. He also questioned why family members of BJP leaders were present at the programme.

The BJP leader went further, alleging that the FIR filed after the incident was meant to shield the chief minister’s family members and other TMC ministers.

He raised questions about arrangements inside the stadium, particularly the sale of items that were initially barred. Adhikari asked how bottled water, which spectators were not allowed to carry inside, later appeared for sale within the stadium premises.

He also flagged the sale of food items at steep prices. “Who allowed these items inside the stadium and who was making money from these arrangements?” he asked, referring to chips allegedly sold at prices between Rs 150 and Rs 200.

According to Adhikari, the chief minister herself was en route to the Salt Lake stadium but had to turn back once news of the chaos reached her. “This was unprecedented,” he said.

At the press conference, Adhikari was flanked by several spectators who claimed they were present at the event and had suffered due to poor planning. They alleged confusion over entry, lack of information and crowd control failures.