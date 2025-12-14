SUV falls into gorge on NH10 killing three and injuring seven people

Three people died, and seven were injured after an SUV plunged into a gorge on NH10 in Kalimpong district's Bhuichaly, around 35km from here, on Friday evening.

A police source said that two passengers died on the spot due to the impact. Among the injured, one succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Tushar Barman of Mainaguri, Sumit Mali of Burdwan and Rambahadur Chhetri of Rongpo. Tushar and Sumit died on the spot, and Chhetri died later.

According to a source, the vehicle was travelling from Gangtok to Siliguri and had 10 occupants, including the driver. Around 6:30pm, on a stretch of the highway near Bhuichaly, the SUV reportedly lost control and nosedived nearly 200 feet down a gorge.

Police personnel, residents and workers of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

All the occupants were initially rescued and taken to the primary health centre in Rambhi for first aid. Due to the seriousness of their injuries, they were later referred to Siliguri District Hospital and North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH) for advanced treatment.

The police have initiated an inquiry into the cause of the accident.