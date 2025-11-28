19-year-old woman raped in Jalpaiguri, cops arrest two men behind the heinous crime

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in the Rajganj block of Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday.

Swift action by police ensured the two accused, in their mid-20s, were arrested within a few hours of the assault.

Sources said the woman, who is from the Dooars region, had been visiting a friend’s place. In the evening, while she was walking along a tea estate, two local youths intercepted her.

The duo forcibly took her to a deserted place and raped her.

The woman eventually managed to walk near where she had been staying and informed some people of her ordeal.

Police were informed, who reached the spot. They took the woman to the hospital for her medical test and treatment.

The police have refused to divulge the names of the accused to protect the privacy of the woman.

Investigations are on.

Girl’s body found

The body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from a pond in Malda's Pukhuria on Thursday morning.

The deceased, who was a Class X student, had been missing since Monday from the home of her maternal uncle, with whom she stayed.

“My niece was missing for the past three days. We searched everywhere we could think of, but could not trace her. On Tuesday, we lodged a missing diary at the local police station. This morning, her body was found floating in a pond not far from our house,” said the uncle.

Her family members have expressed suspicion that a student of the madarsa where she used to study might be connected to her “unnatural death”.

“We knew she had an affair with the boy and had advised her to stay away from him. We suspect he may have some involvement,” the uncle alleged.

The police, however, have not confirmed any such link. A police officer said an investigation had begun after the missing diary was filed.

“A fresh complaint regarding a mysterious death has also been lodged, but no names have been mentioned in it. We are examining all aspects related to the death of the minor girl,” said an officer.