Sikkim’s first international football match: India and Nepal clash in Gangtok

Fifty years after Sikkim became a part of India, the Himalayan state is hosting an international football match on Wednesday.

“For the first time in the history of Sikkimese football, an international friendly match between India’s senior national women’s football team and Nepal’s senior national women’s football team will be held at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok…”, Menla Ethenpa, the president of the Sikkim Football Association, stated in a written statement.

Paljor Stadium is named after Crown Prince Kunzang Choley Namgyal, popularly known as Paljor Namgyal — the eldest son of Chogyal Tashi Namgyal, the erstwhile king of Sikkim.

Paljor joined the Indian Air Force as a pilot but tragically died in December 1941 during a reconnaissance flight near Peshawar.

The match between Nepal and India will be played under the floodlights from 4.30pm.

“This (match) is a small contribution from the football family of Sikkim towards the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood,” said Ethenpa.

Purostam Kattel, the secretary general of the South Asia Football Federation, will also attend the match as a guest

of honour.

The match is generating much interest as the Indian women’s team have qualified for the Asia Cup 2026

after 22 years.

The chief coach of the Indian team is Kurseong’s Crispin Chettri, while prominent players include Anju Tamang from Kalimpong.

“Anju Tamang spent her formative years honing her football skills in Sikkim,” said Shyam Pradhan, senior vice president of SFA.

Sikkim’s Abistha Basnett — of India’s under-17 women’s team — who is creating waves in the football circuit, is likely to be present at the event.

“Our Sikkimese football sensation Abistha Basnett, who is a valuable player of India’s U-17, may also play for some time as a special appearance,” said Ethenpa.

The Nepal team has also been performing quite well recently.

Nepal’s Sabita Bhandari plays as a striker for Welligton Phoenix in the Australia A-League Women. Preeti Rai is another well-known face in the international circuit.

Several players from the Indian team also play for international football clubs.

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) will be the chief guest of

the match.

He is also hosting a gala dinner for the team members and officials on Tuesday at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok.