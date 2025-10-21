Sikkim welcomes home star footballer Abhista Basnett after AFC U-17 qualifier win

Sikkim’s Abhista Basnett, a promising member of the Indian Under-17 women’s national team, returned home on Monday after playing a key role in the Indian team’s recent international success.

India defeated Uzbekistan 2–1 at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, securing qualification for the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026, which will be held in China.

Abhista’s selection and performance marked a proud moment for Sikkim, highlighting the state’s growing presence in national football.

As she reached Sikkim, Pakyong resident Abhista was welcomed at Rangpo this afternoon by Sikkim’s minister for sports and youth affairs, Raju Basnett, along with Sikkim Football Association (SFA) president Menla Ethenpa and general secretary Phurba Sherpa.

“This is a proud moment for the entire state. Abhista has not only represented India on the international stage but has also contributed to the team’s qualification for the prestigious Women’s Asian Cup,” said Phurba Sherpa, SFA’s general secretary.

Abhista had earlier made headlines in August 2025 during the SAFF U-17 Championship by scoring twice in India’s opening match against Nepal, which ended in a commanding 7–0 victory.

She also earned the ‘most valuable player’ award in the match against Bhutan, where she again scored two goals.

Sources in SFA said Basnett’s achievements reflect the strength of the grassroots football development system in Sikkim. Through initiatives like Khelo India, state leagues, and national-level tournaments, the association continues to nurture local talent and provide platforms for national exposure.

“Her success has brought honour to Sikkim. She is an inspiration to many young footballers across the state,” Phurba Sherpa added.